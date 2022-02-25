StockNews.com Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

