StockNews.com Upgrades Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to Buy

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

FLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

FLO stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,541. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

