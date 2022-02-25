StockNews.com Upgrades Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Buy

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after purchasing an additional 370,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

