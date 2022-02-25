StockNews.com Upgrades Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Buy

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of GVA opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.