STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,612. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

