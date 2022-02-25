Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Lake Street Capital

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

