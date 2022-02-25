Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.05, but opened at $53.94. Strategic Education shares last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 1,211 shares traded.
The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.
In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34.
Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategic Education (STRA)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.