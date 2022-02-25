Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.24). 1,424,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 694,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.43).

Several brokerages have commented on KETL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.90) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($5.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.52.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

