Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.61

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and traded as high as $20.50. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 928 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $42.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

