Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUUIF. Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.81.

SUUIF stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

