Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Cormark

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.