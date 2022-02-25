Supremex Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

SXP stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.68. 19,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,572. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.31 million and a PE ratio of 9.01. Supremex has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.65.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

