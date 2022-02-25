Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $9.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

