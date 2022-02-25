Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Stem (NYSE:STEM) Target Price to $25.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 196.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STEM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE:STEM traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Stem has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $37.79.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

