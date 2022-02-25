Susquehanna Cuts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

EVERTEC stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

