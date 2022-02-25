SVB Leerink Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $140.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

