SVB Leerink Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $29.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of IONS opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

