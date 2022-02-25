Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 110 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 110 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SREN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

