Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $25.80. Switch shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 16,539 shares traded.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 425,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 601,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

