Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $7.70. Sylogist shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.
About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylogist (SYZLF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.