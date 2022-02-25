Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $7.70. Sylogist shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in providing enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government & public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice & public safety, and manufacturing & distribution.

