Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.92. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 20,222 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNL. StockNews.com raised Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

In other Synalloy news, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $110,721.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $72,682.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 256,430 shares of company stock worth $3,315,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Synalloy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Synalloy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

