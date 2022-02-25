Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Synaptics worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $4,761,618 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $220.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.