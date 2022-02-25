SYNC Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $4,585.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,745,338 coins and its circulating supply is 123,712,108 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

