Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CEO Kevin S. Blair Purchases 3,100 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

