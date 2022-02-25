Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CEO Kevin S. Blair Purchases 3,100 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SNV opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.
Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
