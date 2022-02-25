Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 435 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTC:SYYYF opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24. Synthomer has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Synthomer Plc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of polymer products derived from petrochemical monomers. It offers coatings, construction, gloves, carpets, paper, adhesives, foam, and health and protection. The company operates through the Europe and North America, and Asia and Rest of the World segment.

