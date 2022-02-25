Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $86.86 and last traded at $86.85, with a volume of 45634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.