Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.44.

SYY stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

