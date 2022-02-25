Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Taboola.com in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

TBLA stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $37,536,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,287,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

