Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 72,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $29,888.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 110,628 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

