Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NYSE:TALO opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

