Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $155.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $163.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

