Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TEDU opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

