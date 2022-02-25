Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TEDU opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
