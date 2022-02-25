Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Cut by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Target by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $191.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

