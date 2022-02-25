Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,455 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 136.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $29.36 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

