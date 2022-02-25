TD Securities Lowers Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SCCAF stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

