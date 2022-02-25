TD Securities Raises Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

