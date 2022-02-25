TD Securities Raises Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.97.

SAND stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 321,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 103,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

