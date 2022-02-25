Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

CMI stock opened at $205.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.13 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

