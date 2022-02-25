Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Masco by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,115 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,723. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

