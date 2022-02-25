Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,766 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.08. 5,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,236. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

