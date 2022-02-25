Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 151.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $10,750,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,111,000 after purchasing an additional 101,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PTC by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $108.51. 2,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.44 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

