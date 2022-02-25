Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

TECK traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 512,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.