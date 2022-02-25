Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.45.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $246.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

