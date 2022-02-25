Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $100.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.66.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $246.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

