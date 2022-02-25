Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.66.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $246.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.