Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.20 ($2.50) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.37 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 49.42. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

