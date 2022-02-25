Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. 6,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 778,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Get Telos alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.