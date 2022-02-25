Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $275.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $77.61 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

