Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.38.
NYSE:KSS opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Kohl's
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
