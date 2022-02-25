Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.38.

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

