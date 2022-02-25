TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 66.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 586,566 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,212,000 after purchasing an additional 565,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 70,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 701.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.