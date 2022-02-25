Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE TPX opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

